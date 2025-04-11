First Alert Weather: Beautiful weekend to follow cold front

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking some showers and a brief temperature drop as we enter the weekend.

A cold front will trigger a few fast-moving showers and thunderstorms into early Friday evening across Northeast Florida while Southeast Georgia stays mainly dry. A few storms may produce brief heavy rain, gusty winds & small hail, but rainfall totals will generally be less than a half inch, with some areas getting nothing at all.

Much cooler temperatures will follow the front with lows by early Saturday near 50 degrees.

The weekend with be beautiful with sunny, mild days and clear, chilly nights. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s.

Temperatures will climb back up to 80-85 degrees early next week under mostly sunny skies.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: A brief shower or storm early across NE Fl… clearing & cooler overnight. Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny & nice. High: 74

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear, chilly. Low: 42

SUNDAY: Sunny, beautiful! High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/81

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/84

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 52/75

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 46/78

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 55/83




