First Alert Weather: A bit higher humidity through the weekend, a few widely scattered showers

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

A mild Friday night as skies clear except for areas of smoke with temperatures near 60 by morning.

Saturday and Sunday will be partly sunny and very warm plus a little more humid.

A few isolated to widely scattered showers, possibly a t’storm or two will develop, but coverage will not be great. Best chances will be over Southeast Georgia Saturday and Northeast Florida Sunday.

But rainfall amounts will be very widely scattered, with overall amounts under a half inch. Some areas will get no rain at all. So, the overall wildfire risk will remain high to very high.

Temperatures will top out at 85-90 degrees each day.

A weakening cold front will move across the area Sunday night with cooler air for Monday, along with an isolated shower that will shift inland in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 70s to low 80s.

We’ll go back to warm and dry conditions Tuesday-Wednesday.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, areas of smoke. Low: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers, a t’storm. High: 88

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. High: 88

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy & cooler with isolated showers shifting inland in the afternoon. 63/80

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 62/89

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 64/90

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & cooler. 60/80

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

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