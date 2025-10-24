First Alert Weather: Breezy fall weekend with a few isolated showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Clear and dry evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset

50s in the morning inland and lower 60s along the coast in NE Florida

Dry day tomorrow in most neighborhoods, turning breezy

An isolated shower is possible along the coast with the onshore wind. Most spots stay dry.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow

Turning breezy over the weekend.

NE winds on Saturday with rough ocean conditions



Winds gusting 20-25+ mph along the coast



ENE winds on Sunday at 20-25 mph with 25+ mph gusts

A few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon, closer to the coast.

Tropics:

Tropical Storm Melissa has strengthened somewhat and is meandering in the Central Caribbean

Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend

Melissa’s movement will be very slow as it tracks westward over the next several days

Melissa will bring high winds and flooding rain to Jamaica, Cuba & Hispaniola

Impacts will last several days due to the slow movement of the storm

Long-range forecasts pull Melissa up into the Western Atlantic, away from the U.S.

There are currently no other active storms

