First Alert Weather: Breezy fall weekend with a few isolated showers

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Clear and dry evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset
  • 50s in the morning inland and lower 60s along the coast in NE Florida
  • Dry day tomorrow in most neighborhoods, turning breezy
  • An isolated shower is possible along the coast with the onshore wind. Most spots stay dry.
  • Highs in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 degrees tomorrow
  • Turning breezy over the weekend.
    • NE winds on Saturday with rough ocean conditions
    • Winds gusting 20-25+ mph along the coast
    • ENE winds on Sunday at 20-25 mph with 25+ mph gusts
  • A few isolated showers are possible Sunday afternoon, closer to the coast.

Tropics:

  • Tropical Storm Melissa has strengthened somewhat and is meandering in the Central Caribbean
  • Melissa is forecast to become a major hurricane later this weekend
  • Melissa’s movement will be very slow as it tracks westward over the next several days
  • Melissa will bring high winds and flooding rain to Jamaica, Cuba & Hispaniola
  • Impacts will last several days due to the slow movement of the storm
  • Long-range forecasts pull Melissa up into the Western Atlantic, away from the U.S.
  • There are currently no other active storms
  • More: Talking the Tropics with Mikesomewhat

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • TONIGHT: Mostly clear and dry. Cool. LOW: 59
  • TOMORROW: Sunny start with more clouds in the afternoon. Isolated coastal shower possible. Breezy. High: 80
  • SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, a few isolated afternoon showers. Breezy. 65/80
  • MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Breezy. 66/77
  • TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 64/76
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/75
  • THURSDAY: Mosty sunny & cooler. 51/67
  • HALLOWEEN: Sunny and cool. 48/70
