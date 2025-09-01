Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy Labor Day with clouds, showers for some of north Florida

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
  • A Wind Advisory is in effect for coastal Duval and St. Johns counties until 5 p.m. Monday. Winds are occasionally gusting above 30 mph.
  • The combined gusty winds and wind direction from the northeast is producing rough and dangerous seas & surf. Wave heights this morning at offshore buoys (7-8 ft.) are higher than they were with Hurricane Erin’s closest approach! Thus, a high risk of rip currents is in effect at all local beaches.
  • The onshore wind is producing occasional showers moving inland, most frequently south of Jacksonville. This will continue at times through Labor Day with plenty of clouds.
  • North of Jacksonville and especially into Georgia, there will be more sunshine making for a pleasant holiday.
  • Temperatures area-wide today will be cooler than average in the 80s.
  • We gradually warm up through this week, back into the 90s by Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:

  • No active storms.
  • A tropical wave just emerged off the coast of Africa and could develop in the long-range over the open ocean.
  • The next name is Gabrielle.

Monday morning tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few breezy showers, mainly in north Florida. Dry and nice in GA. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few coastal showers. LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 71/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, isolated shower. 70/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot, isolated shower. 71/94

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few showers. 73/94

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: September 1, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

