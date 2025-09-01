FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy Labor Day with clouds, showers for some of north Florida

A Wind Advisory is in effect for coastal Duval and St. Johns counties until 5 p.m. Monday. Winds are occasionally gusting above 30 mph.

The combined gusty winds and wind direction from the northeast is producing rough and dangerous seas & surf. Wave heights this morning at offshore buoys (7-8 ft.) are higher than they were with Hurricane Erin's closest approach! Thus, a high risk of rip currents is in effect at all local beaches .

. The onshore wind is producing occasional showers moving inland, most frequently south of Jacksonville. This will continue at times through Labor Day with plenty of clouds.

North of Jacksonville and especially into Georgia, there will be more sunshine making for a pleasant holiday.

Temperatures area-wide today will be cooler than average in the 80s.

We gradually warm up through this week, back into the 90s by Friday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TROPICS:

No active storms.

A tropical wave just emerged off the coast of Africa and could develop in the long-range over the open ocean.

The next name is Gabrielle.

Monday morning tropical update First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs is tracking the tropics.

TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few breezy showers, mainly in north Florida. Dry and nice in GA. HIGH: 84

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a few coastal showers. LOW: 71

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy with a few showers. 71/86

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 70/87

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a few showers. 71/89

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warmer, isolated shower. 70/90

SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hot, isolated shower. 71/94

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and hot with a few showers. 73/94

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: September 1, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

