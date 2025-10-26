FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Breezy, mild Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Noticeably warmer Sunday morning. We are starting the day in the 60s and 70s at the beaches.
- More clouds around and breezy today. Isolated showers in the evening.
- Another chance for showers and isolated thunderstorms on Monday, starting around midday. It’ll be cloudy and a bit more humid to start the week.
- Another chance for rain mid-week with a cold front that’ll bring COOL temperatures in time for Halloween.
- We will start Halloween day in the mid-40s and only warm up to the upper 60s!
TROPICS:
- Hurricane Melissa rapidly intensified overnight and is now a major (Category 3) hurricane
- Rapid intensification is going to continue through today, and it is now forecast to be a Category five hurricane as it nears Jamaica
- This is going to be a slow-moving storm and should make landfall in Jamaica on Tuesday
- This is going to be a catastrophic event for the island with a multi-day period of damaging wind and heavy rainfall (rainfall totals could reach 2 ft)
- Melissa will then track over Cuba and the Bahamas before heading out into the Atlantic
- No threat to the US
First Weather Alert 7-day forecast:
SUNDAY: Breezy. Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. HIGH: 80
SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy at the beaches. LOW: 66
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers and isolated thunderstorms for the second half of the day. 66/77
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler. Breezy. 64/73
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A few showers. 57/75
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and much cooler. 51/67
HALLOWEEN: Sunny, cool, and dry! 46/67
SATURDAY: Sunny. 47/71
