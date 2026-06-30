First Alert Weather: Breezy winds off the Atlantic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Brisk winds off the Atlantic have lowered temps. slightly & - more notably – pushed scattered showers & storms well west of Jacksonville. Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the 70s.

Little in the way of rain Wed. & Thu. except for widely scattered inland afternoon showers, an isolated t’storm. Most places stay dry with temps. “only” topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s. The onshore winds will cause an enhanced rip current risk at area beaches.

Back to hot & humid Fri through the holiday weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s & good chance for at least scattered afternoon showers & t’storms.

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Tropics:

Weak low pressure over the SW Atlantic is unlikely to develop. Quiet Atlantic Basin. Next name: Bertha.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Breezy evening… mostly clear & mild. Low: 73

Breezy evening… mostly clear & mild. Low: 73 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a widely scattered inland shower/storm. High: 89

Partly sunny with a widely scattered inland shower/storm. High: 89 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 72

Mostly clear. Low: 72 THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated inland shower. High: 93

Partly sunny with isolated inland shower. High: 93 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, hot & humid with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93

Partly cloudy, hot & humid with a few afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/93 INDEPENDENCE DAY: Hot & humid… partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/93

Hot & humid… partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & storms. 74/93 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/93

Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers & t’storms. 75/93 MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 75/94

Partly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers/storms. 75/94 TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/ t’storms. 74/94

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