Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigating reported person shot on Northside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported person shot on the Northside.

It’s happening in the 10900 block of Traci Lynn Drive, which is near Dunn Avenue and Armsdale Road.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department to get more information about possible injuries.

A JFRD spokesperson said it was an “ongoing situation” and units are still on scene.

We have a crew headed to the area to get more information and will update this story and have the latest on CBS47 and FOX30 Action News Jax.

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