First Alert Weather: Breezy with cooler temperatures into Tuesday

The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a breezy end to Labor Day weekend, plus an upcoming warming trend.

Notes from the meteorologist:

It is Breezy Monday evening through Tuesday with bands of showers moving inland off the Atlantic once in a while – especially in Duval and St. Johns Counties.

A high rip current risk remains at area beaches.

Winds will diminish and temps. will warm Wednesday through Friday with only isolated showers. Highs will climb back to near 90 degrees.

The upcoming weekend looks hot with the Jags home opener looking to be partly sunny with temps. 90-95.

Tropics

A tropical wave has moved off Africa & has some potential for gradual development this week while moving west/northwest over the Eastern & Central Atlantic. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 71

Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Low: 71 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers at times, a t’storm. High: 86

Mostly cloudy with showers at times, a t’storm. High: 86 TUESDAY NIGHT: A few showers. Low: 70

A few showers. Low: 70 WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers, a t’storm. High: 87

Partly cloudy with scattered showers, a t’storm. High: 87 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/89

Partly cloudy with scattered showers. 71/89 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 70/90

Partly cloudy, a few showers. 70/90 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 71/94

Partly cloudy, a few showers. 71/94 SUNDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 73/94

Partly sunny with isolated showers. 73/94 MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated showers. 74/91

