First Alert Weather: Breezy with on-and-off showers, warming up midweek

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: Heaviest rain has shifted inland. But, we will continue to see showers quickly move onshore for some neighborhoods through the evening.

It’ll remain windy through the remainder of Sunday and Monday.

Monday will be another day with on-and-off, quick-moving showers. Breezy onshore winds persist. Isolated thunderstorms inland.

JAGS GAME: Before the game and for the first part of the game, there will likely be quick-moving showers around. The remainder of the night should stay dry.

HIGH Rip current risk and high surf advisory remains in place at the beaches through Tuesday.

Higher than normal high tides at the coast, Intracoastal, and St. Johns River Basin will continue to be an issue for low-lying areas through the beginning of the week as we near our next full moon (the Harvest moon on Tuesday)

Tuesday- Wind speeds will start to die down just a bit. Scattered showers will continue with a mix of sun and clouds through the day.

We will get a break from the gusty winds and frequent showers on Wednesday. Most locations will stay dry with a mostly sunny sky. Highs will climb to the upper 80s.

Onshore, gusty winds pick back up Thursday into the end of the week. Scattered showers will be back in the forecast before drying out and cooling down into next weekend

Tropics:

A tropical wave that moved off Africa is likely to develop into a tropical depression this week. It will likely become the next named storm- Jerry. Currently, this one does not look like it will impact the lower 48.

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Isolated, quick showers. LOW: 73

MON: Breezy with quick-moving showers. Isolated thunderstorms inland. HIGH: 82

TUE: Partly cloudy and warmer. Only a few showers. 71/85

WED: Onshore winds subside. Mostly sunny and warm. 69/87

THU: Breezy, afternoon and evening scattered showers. 68/84

FRI: Breezy with scattered showers. 69/81

SAT: Breezy with a few showers. Clearing sky through the second half of the day. 65/82

SUN: Mostly sunny and cooler. 65/80