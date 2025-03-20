FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A brief chill on the way

The First Alert Weather Team is currently regarding clouds & light showers moving quickly east with temperatures dropping from the 70s into the 60s.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Breezy & cooler this evening as the light rain moves away & skies clear. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to low 40s with lower wind chills.

Friday will be cool but sunny with highs in the 60s

A gorgeous weekend ahead despite a cold start early Saturday with temps. in the 30s & 40s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-70s on Saturday & near 80 on Sunday.

7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Clearing, breezy, chilly. Low: 39

FRIDAY: Sunny with decreasing winds in the afternoon. High: 68

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold. Low: 40

SATURDAY: Sunny. High: 76

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/80

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/79

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 59/73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 49/77

