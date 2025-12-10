First Alert Weather: Chilly morning and a breezy afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute today.

Temperatures in the 30s well inland this morning.

Upper 40s along the NE Florida coast

Well inland frost in NE Florida.

Frost/Freeze this AM for Inland SE Georgia

Highs in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon.

West winds at 10-15 mph this afternoon.

Back to the upper 50s to lower 60s tomorrow for highs.

Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.

TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Breezy afternoon. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 42

THURSDAY: Sunny. 42/62

FRIDAY: Sunny. 35/66

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 49/71

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. 45/57

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 40/63

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: December 10, 2025 First Alert 7 Day Forecast

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️