First Alert Weather: Chilly morning and a breezy afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tracking a dry morning commute today.
- Temperatures in the 30s well inland this morning.
- Upper 40s along the NE Florida coast
- Well inland frost in NE Florida.
- Frost/Freeze this AM for Inland SE Georgia
- Highs in the lower to mid 60s this afternoon.
- West winds at 10-15 mph this afternoon.
- Back to the upper 50s to lower 60s tomorrow for highs.
- Dry the rest of the work week and into the weekend.
TODAY: Morning clouds, afternoon sun. Breezy afternoon. HIGH: 66
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 42
THURSDAY: Sunny. 42/62
FRIDAY: Sunny. 35/66
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 44/71
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 49/71
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and cooler. 45/57
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. 40/63
