First Alert Weather: Chilly night before a warm-up

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold night ahead, then a brief warm-up before the next cold front.

Tonight, skies will be clear with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Wednesday will be pleasantly warm – other than high pollen counts continuing – with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Our next cold front arrives Thursday with afternoon showers, though amounts look to be light – less than a quarter of an inch.

Skies will be sunny again on Friday, but it will be breezy and cool with highs only in the 60s.

We have a nice weekend ahead with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s.

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 81

Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm. High: 81 WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds late. Low: 53

Clouds late. Low: 53 THURSDAY: Clouds with afternoon showers. High: 72

Clouds with afternoon showers. High: 72 FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy & cool. 39/68

Sunny, breezy & cool. 39/68 SATURDAY: Sunny. 40/76

Sunny. 40/76 SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 51/77

Partly sunny. 51/77 MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/79

Partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/79 TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 59/73

