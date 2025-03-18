Local

First Alert Weather: Chilly night before a warm-up

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold night ahead, then a brief warm-up before the next cold front.

Tonight, skies will be clear with lows in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

Wednesday will be pleasantly warm – other than high pollen counts continuing – with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

Our next cold front arrives Thursday with afternoon showers, though amounts look to be light – less than a quarter of an inch.

Skies will be sunny again on Friday, but it will be breezy and cool with highs only in the 60s.

We have a nice weekend ahead with plenty of sun and highs in the 70s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Here’s a look at your First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

  • WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, pleasantly warm.  High: 81
  • WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clouds late. Low: 53
  • THURSDAY: Clouds with afternoon showers.  High: 72
  • FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy & cool.  39/68
  • SATURDAY: Sunny. 40/76
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 51/77
  • MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a brief shower. 58/79
  • TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. 59/73

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for weather updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

0

Most Read