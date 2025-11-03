First Alert Weather: A chilly night followed by a warming trend through the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Chilly tonight with temperatures dipping into the 40s under clear skies.

The rest of the week will feature plenty of sun with a warming trend.

Highs Tuesday will reach the low 70s then near 80 Wednesday/Thursday and all the way to 80-85 Friday.

We will stay dry.

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

TROPICS: A typhoon is moving through the Philippines in the W. Pacific then into Vietnam … but *no action* in the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 45

TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 72

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 79

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/83

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 61/80

MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. 57/70

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️