First Alert Weather: A chilly night followed by a warming trend through the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Chilly tonight with temperatures dipping into the 40s under clear skies.
- The rest of the week will feature plenty of sun with a warming trend.
- Highs Tuesday will reach the low 70s then near 80 Wednesday/Thursday and all the way to 80-85 Friday.
- We will stay dry.
TROPICS: A typhoon is moving through the Philippines in the W. Pacific then into Vietnam … but *no action* in the Atlantic Basin. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike.”
TONIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 45
TUESDAY: Sunny. High: 72
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low: 51
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 79
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. 56/83
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 57/81
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, brief shower. 61/80
MONDAY: Partly sunny, breezy, cooler. 57/70
