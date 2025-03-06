First Alert Weather: Chilly night Thursday, then a very nice Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia can expect to see cold temperatures on Thursday night.
Here’s what you can expect Friday and into the weekend:
- A chilly night ahead with some patchy frost near/west of U.S. 301.
- More widespread frost across Southeast Georgia as lows dip into the 30s inland to the 40s at the beaches.
- A really nice TGIF ahead under sunny skies with afternoon temperatures into the low 70s.
- Clouds will increase Saturday in what will be the “pick day” of the weekend with afternoon highs in the 70s.
- The next frontal system brings a few showers Saturday night with rain increasing Sunday into Sunday night.
TONIGHT: Clear/chilly. Low: 40… 30s inland with patchy frost near/west of Highway 301… more widespread frost SE Ga.
FRIDAY: Sunny & nice. High: 72
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49
SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy. High: 75
SUNDAY: Rain. 60/72
MONDAY: Shower early… becoming partly cloudy. 56/68
TUESDAY: Sunny. 43/73
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 48/80
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 55/77
