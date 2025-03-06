Local

First Alert Weather: Chilly night Thursday, then a very nice Friday

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
First Alert Weather
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team said Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia can expect to see cold temperatures on Thursday night.

Here’s what you can expect Friday and into the weekend:

  • A chilly night ahead with some patchy frost near/west of U.S. 301.
  • More widespread frost across Southeast Georgia as lows dip into the 30s inland to the 40s at the beaches.
  • A really nice TGIF ahead under sunny skies with afternoon temperatures into the low 70s.
  • Clouds will increase Saturday in what will be the “pick day” of the weekend with afternoon highs in the 70s.
  • The next frontal system brings a few showers Saturday night with rain increasing Sunday into Sunday night.

TONIGHT: Clear/chilly. Low: 40… 30s inland with patchy frost near/west of Highway 301… more widespread frost SE Ga.

FRIDAY: Sunny & nice.  High: 72

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 49

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy.  High: 75

SUNDAY: Rain.  60/72

MONDAY: Shower early… becoming partly cloudy. 56/68

TUESDAY: Sunny. 43/73

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 48/80

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers. 55/77

