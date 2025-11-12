Local

First Alert Weather: Chilly start before a warming trend begins

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures falling into the 20s/30s this morning.

    • Should beat today’s record low of 31 degrees (2011).
  • Widespread frost and inland freeze this AM through 8 AM.
  • Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph
  • Dry morning commute.
  • Highs today only in the upper 60s.
  • Tomorrow morning will be above freezing in the lower to mid 40s.
  • 70s tomorrow afternoon!

TROPICS:

  • No areas of concern.

TODAY: AM frost/inland freeze. Sunny. HIGH: 69

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 41

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/74

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/74

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/78

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/79

