First Alert Weather: Chilly start before a warming trend begins

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures falling into the 20s/30s this morning.
- Should beat today’s record low of 31 degrees (2011).
- Widespread frost and inland freeze this AM through 8 AM.
- Winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph
- Dry morning commute.
- Highs today only in the upper 60s.
- Tomorrow morning will be above freezing in the lower to mid 40s.
- 70s tomorrow afternoon!
TROPICS:
- No areas of concern.
TODAY: AM frost/inland freeze. Sunny. HIGH: 69
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly. LOW: 41
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. 41/74
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 47/74
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/74
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. 52/78
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/78
TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/79
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️