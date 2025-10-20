FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear skies and pleasant afternoons this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clear and comfortable weather on Monday evening.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Clear and dry evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset

50s inland in the morning and 60s along the coast and St. Johns River

Highs in the lower to mid 80s on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that arrives on Wednesday morning.

Eventual highs in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday, but still dry.

TROPICS:

Invest 98L in the Caribbean is close to becoming a tropical depression or storm. The next name is Melissa.

The system will move westward over the next few days while slowing down.

Long-range forecasts are still uncertain on when the system makes a sharp turn to the north, but it is expected to at some point.

Warm water and less shear in the central/western Caribbean could promote strengthening into a hurricane.

This poses no threat to Florida or Georgia.

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 57

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 86

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/82

THURSDAY: Cool morning, sunny and nice. 52/76

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 62/80

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 63/80

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

