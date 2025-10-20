FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Clear skies and pleasant afternoons this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Clear and comfortable weather on Monday evening.
Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:
- Clear and dry evening with temperatures dipping into the 60s after sunset
- 50s inland in the morning and 60s along the coast and St. Johns River
- Highs in the lower to mid 80s on Tuesday ahead of a cold front that arrives on Wednesday morning.
- Eventual highs in the mid to upper 70s by Thursday, but still dry.
TROPICS:
- Invest 98L in the Caribbean is close to becoming a tropical depression or storm. The next name is Melissa.
- The system will move westward over the next few days while slowing down.
- Long-range forecasts are still uncertain on when the system makes a sharp turn to the north, but it is expected to at some point.
- Warm water and less shear in the central/western Caribbean could promote strengthening into a hurricane.
- This poses no threat to Florida or Georgia.
First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:
MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. LOW: 57
TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High: 86
WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 61/82
THURSDAY: Cool morning, sunny and nice. 52/76
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 62/80
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated shower. 65/80
MONDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 63/80
