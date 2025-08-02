Local

First Alert Weather: Clouds and storms bring relief from the heat

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • It’s been a stormy day so far, especially north of I-10
  • Some neighborhoods in SE GA have received 2-3″ of rain
  • The Neighborhood Weather Station Network has reported 1-2″ of rain so far today in SE GA
  • Rain & storms will focus closer to I-10 & the FL/GA border this evening
  • Later into the evening, showers may linger past sunset, especially along and south of I-10
  • FLOOD WATCH is in effect through Sunday morning for counties along & north of I-10
  • Rain returns on Sunday, as early as midday
  • The heaviest rain again tomorrow will focus on SE GA
  • Afternoon storms continue each day next week
  • Temperatures will still be hot, and it will be humid, but we’ll be seasonably hot around 90°

Tropics:

  • NHC has highlighted an area off the coast of the Carolinas
  • Low pressure will move into the W. Atlantic, away from the U.S.
  • If a named storm develops, it will be “Dexter”
  • But this one won’t matter for Florida - it’s moving away
  • We have to watch the W. Atlantic/Caribbean in the long-term, but for now, it’s quiet

Tracking the Tropics: Saturday, August 2

First Alert Weather 7-day forecast:

  • TONIGHT: A Few Showers, Partly Cloudy. Low: 75
  • TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Midday & Afternoon Storms. High: 90
  • MON: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/89
  • TUE: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 73/92
  • WED: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/91
  • THU: Partly Cloudy, Afternoon Storms. 75/92
  • FRI: Partly Sunny, Afternoon Storms. 74/91
  • SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/92

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Saturday, August 2

