First Alert Weather: Cloudy and damp days continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

We’ve had a sun and cloud mix today with the heaviest rain south & west of Jax

Showers & storms will continue to lift up the Gulf this evening & tonight

I anticipate rain overnight and through the morning commute for I-95 and the beaches

Another couple of bands will push across the area during the day Monday

It will stay breezy and warm with the skies staying largely cloudy

The storm system responsible for the waves of rain moves away on Tuesday

We get back to typical summertime sea breeze storms on Wednesday

Temperatures warm up a bit with slightly less rain & more sun

TROPICS

No areas of concern

TONIGHT: A Few Overnight Showers. Low: 75

TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Off-and-On Showers & Storms. High: 88

TUE: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/90

WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93

THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/93

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92

SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/91

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/91

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