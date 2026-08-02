First Alert Weather: Cloudy and damp days continue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- We’ve had a sun and cloud mix today with the heaviest rain south & west of Jax
- Showers & storms will continue to lift up the Gulf this evening & tonight
- I anticipate rain overnight and through the morning commute for I-95 and the beaches
- Another couple of bands will push across the area during the day Monday
- It will stay breezy and warm with the skies staying largely cloudy
- The storm system responsible for the waves of rain moves away on Tuesday
- We get back to typical summertime sea breeze storms on Wednesday
- Temperatures warm up a bit with slightly less rain & more sun
TROPICS
- No areas of concern
TONIGHT: A Few Overnight Showers. Low: 75
TOMORROW: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, Off-and-On Showers & Storms. High: 88
TUE: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/90
WED: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/93
THU: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 76/93
FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 75/92
SAT: Partly Cloudy, A Few Storms. 74/91
SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/91
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