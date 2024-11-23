First Alert Weather: Cold mornings & some frost before a warming trend

The First Alert Weather Team welcomes this beautiful fall weather.

Here are some notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning, JIA dropped to 37 degrees

That’s the coldest it’s been since Feb. 20 when we were 36 degrees

Today’s been sunny &a touch cool, but nice

Sunday starts a FROST ADVISORY for counties along & west of I-95

for counties along & west of I-95 Bring inside tender plants if you live along & west of I-95, but the beaches should stay frost-free

Sunday’s a tad warmer with daytime highs in the 70s and abundant sunshine

Temps gradually through Thanksgiving Day

Showers move in late Thanksgiving & early Black Friday with the next cold front

Tropics: No current update. Hurricane Season ends November 30 – one week from today

Week forecast:

TONIGHT: Chilly with Frost Inland. Low: 37

TOMORROW: Sunny & A Touch Cool, but Nice! High: 71

MON: Sunny & Pleasant. 44/74

TUE: Mostly Sunny. 49/78

WED: Partly Sunny. 56/77

THANKSGIVING: Partly Cloudy & Mild! Showers North Late. 57/78

BLACK FRI: Partly Cloudy, Showers Early. 55/72

SAT: Mostly Sunny & Cooler. 40/60

