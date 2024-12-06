First Alert Weather: Cold tonight with a freeze near/west of I-95

Right now:

Sunny with temperatures in the 50s.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

Cold tonight with a freeze near/west of I-95 & some frost all the way to parts of the Intracoastal & beaches – mostly on rooftops.

Cool but nice Saturday with lots of sun as afternoon temps. top out near 60.

A Saturday night with some inland frost is inbound.

A warming trend begins Sunday & will continue through Tuesday ahead of the next strong cold front that arrives Wednesday.

7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Clear & cold with an inland freeze… some frost to some of the beaches. Low: 31

SATURDAY: Sunny & cool. High: 61

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear & cold with some inland frost. Low: 38

SUNDAY: Sunny & darn nice. High: 70

MONDAY: Partly sunny. 50/74

TUESDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 60/78

WEDNESDAY: Showers spreading west to east. 61/71

THURSDAY: Sunny, breezy/chilly. 39/61

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, and cool. 36/64

