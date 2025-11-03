First Alert Weather: Cool mornings and mild afternoons to start the work week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Another cool morning across the area with temperatures inland in the 40s and 50s across NE Florida and SE Georgia.

Upper 50s along the coast for the early morning walk.

We will see mostly sunny skies today with no rain.

We will gradually warm up through the remainder of the week with dry and sunny weather.

No significant rain through at least Saturday.

TROPICS :

No active storms.

Hurricane season ends November 30.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 73

TONIGHT: Clear and cool. LOW: 48

TUESDAY: Sunny. 48/72

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 51/79

THURSDAY: Sunny. 52/78

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. 56/80

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. 57/81

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Isolated shower. 58/80

