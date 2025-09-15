Local

First Alert Weather: Cooler start to the day with a warm afternoon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the upper 50s inland and 60s and 70s along the coast.

  • We have broken our daily record low temperature for 9/15 this morning. (62 - 1996)
  • Dry local roads this morning and afternoon.
  • An onshore wind will continue this afternoon leading to a high rip current risk at area beaches.
  • We are mainly dry this week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TROPICS:

  • A tropical wave in the Central Atlantic could gradually develop as it moves NW over the next several days. Early indications favor a path north of the Caribbean and well away from the United States.
  • The next name is Gabrielle.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Comfortable and cool. LOW: 65

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. 65/86

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. 67/86

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/86

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 68/87

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. Isolated shower. 69/86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower. 70/85

