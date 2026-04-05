First Alert Weather: Cooler temperatures and beneficial rain on the way next week

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

RIGHT NOW: It’s been a warm day across the area with temperatures climbing to the upper 80s. Only a couple of inland showers have popped up.

TONIGHT: Only a few showers will be around this evening. Temperatures will stay in the mid 60s by sunrise tomorrow.

A cold front will slowly move through the area late tonight into Monday. Scattered light showers will develop by Monday afternoon. It’ll be noticeably breezy and cooler on Monday with NE winds between 10-15 mph. Afternoon temperatures will only climb to the low 70s.

It’ll be WINDY by midweek. We will also have a good chance for beneficial rain through the week. Scattered showers will be around Tuesday and Wednesday and then confined to the coast by Thursday.

Highest rainfall totals over the week will be at the beaches, where we will see 1-3 inches. Anticipating around ¾ in. for Jacksonville and around ½ in. inland, where the drought is the worst (exceptional drought).

Rough conditions at the beaches. Especially on Wednesday with wind speeds gusting to 40 mph. Wave heights will be around 7-12 ft.

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TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered afternoon/evening showers. HIGH: 72

TUESDAY: Breezy, mostly cloudy and noticeably cooler. Scattered showers. 58/69

WEDNESDAY: Windy with rough conditions at the beaches (winds gusting to 40 mph). Scattered showers. 63/70

THURSDAY: Party cloudy and breezy with a few coastal showers. 61/73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A few showers. 59/77

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 63/79

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 63/79

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: Cooler temperatures and rain next week First Alert Meteorologist Sarah Cantey is tracking cooler temperatures and rain for the upcoming week.

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

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