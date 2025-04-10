FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A couple of rain chances before dry, really nice days

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Spotty showers are streaming onshore this morning, mainly near and east of Interstate 95

There will be some wet roads for the morning commute, but it won’t be wet everywhere.

Today will be partly cloudy and drizzly in some spots at times.

Best chance for rain near the coast and I-95 will be the first half of the day.

Winds change direction tomorrow and we warm up a bit into the low to mid 80s.

A cold front moves in tomorrow afternoon, bringing a few showers and storms.

Rain won’t be really widespread and heavy, but some spots may luck out and get a half inch of rain.

We clear out this weekend, and while mornings will be chilly, the days will be beautiful.

Daytime highs will be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday, then up into the 80s on Monday.

The extended forecast looks pretty dry the next 7-10 days.

Pollen counts are headed down, but wildfire season rolls on - something to keep in mind.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers at times. High: 78

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds. Low: 58

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, A Few Afternoon Showers/Storms. 58/80

SATURDAY: Sunny & Nice! 50/74

SUNDAY: Chilly Morning, Sunny & Pleasant! 42/76

MONDAY: Sunny & Mild! 48/81

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny & Breezy. 54/84

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. 55/78

