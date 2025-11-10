FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bitter cold Tuesday, Freeze Warning issued

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday morning drops to freezing while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too.
- Freeze warning from midnight - 8 am tomorrow for inland neighborhoods.
- Cold weather advisory from 2 AM - 8 AM tomorrow.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s tomorrow morning!
- Potential record breaking low temps Tuesday AM: Record low tomorrow at JIA is 35 degrees (1977).
- Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday but more widespread early Wednesday
- We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL
- The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning
- We warm near 80 degrees next weekend
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area
LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood
SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️