FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bitter cold Tuesday, Freeze Warning issued

First Alert Weather Day, Freeze Warning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday morning drops to freezing while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too.

  • Freeze warning from midnight - 8 am tomorrow for inland neighborhoods.
  • Cold weather advisory from 2 AM - 8 AM tomorrow.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s tomorrow morning!
  • Potential record breaking low temps Tuesday AM: Record low tomorrow at JIA is 35 degrees (1977).
  • Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday but more widespread early Wednesday
  • We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL
  • The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning
  • We warm near 80 degrees next weekend

