FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Bitter cold Tuesday, Freeze Warning issued

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Tuesday morning drops to freezing while Wednesday morning will be near freezing too.

Freeze warning from midnight - 8 am tomorrow for inland neighborhoods.

from midnight - 8 am tomorrow for inland neighborhoods. Cold weather advisory from 2 AM - 8 AM tomorrow.

from 2 AM - 8 AM tomorrow. Feels like temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s tomorrow morning!

tomorrow morning! Potential record breaking low temps Tuesday AM: Record low tomorrow at JIA is 35 degrees (1977).

Frost looks patchy and isolated early Tuesday but more widespread early Wednesday

We are not forecasting frost or freezes for the beaches of NE FL

The cold doesn’t last long - we’re well above freezing Thursday morning

We warm near 80 degrees next weekend

First Alert Weather Day, Freeze Warning

