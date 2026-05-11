FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rainfall, storms on Tuesday

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday due to heavy rainfall and storms in our area.

This alert is in effect for Northeast Florida throughout Tuesday.

The First Alert Forecast is for 1-2 inches of rain from late Monday night through Tuesday - a much-needed soaker but also a major inconvenience on highways and interstates, with some rain occurring during the AM & PM commutes.

A few heavy showers and storms will occur early Monday evening, but will be widely scattered and mainly over Northeast Florida. A few of the storms will produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds - especially near/south of I-10.

There will be a lull in the rain/storms later Monday through at least midnight.

A new round of showers and thunderstorms will develop and spread across the area late Monday - mainly after 2/3 am and continue to and beyond sunrise tomorrow.

Then, on-and-off rain and a few storms will continue through the day. Some areas may manage as much as 2-4 inches of rain!

Some nuisance street and ditch flooding will be possible with some short-term urban flooding on Tuesday, but significant flooding is not likely due to the long-term drought.

Enough rain in a short period of time in any urban area could produce at least some flooding for a time, especially if the heaviest rain coincides with high tides at and near the coast (approximately 5:15 am and 5:45 pm)

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

See updated First Alert Forecasts for more updates.

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️