FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Heavy rainfall, storms on Tuesday

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday due to heavy rainfall and storms in our area.
This alert is in effect for Northeast Florida throughout Tuesday.
- The First Alert Forecast is for 1-2 inches of rain from late Monday night through Tuesday - a much-needed soaker but also a major inconvenience on highways and interstates, with some rain occurring during the AM & PM commutes.
- A few heavy showers and storms will occur early Monday evening, but will be widely scattered and mainly over Northeast Florida. A few of the storms will produce locally heavy rain and gusty winds - especially near/south of I-10.
- There will be a lull in the rain/storms later Monday through at least midnight.
- A new round of showers and thunderstorms will develop and spread across the area late Monday - mainly after 2/3 am and continue to and beyond sunrise tomorrow.
- Then, on-and-off rain and a few storms will continue through the day. Some areas may manage as much as 2-4 inches of rain!
- Some nuisance street and ditch flooding will be possible with some short-term urban flooding on Tuesday, but significant flooding is not likely due to the long-term drought.
- Enough rain in a short period of time in any urban area could produce at least some flooding for a time, especially if the heaviest rain coincides with high tides at and near the coast (approximately 5:15 am and 5:45 pm)
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See updated First Alert Forecasts for more updates.
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