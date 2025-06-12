FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Inland showers/storms for the evening commute

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a rainy evening, with chances of showers into Duval County, later heading to the west side of town.

Notes from the First Alert Weather team:

Tracking inland moving showers/storms through and just after sunset.

A few showers early in Duval County, now then moving west.

Rain and storms are near and west of Highway 301 for the evening commute and early evening.

Friday will feature a few afternoon thunderstorms and highs in the lower 90s

A few isolated showers/storms are possible into the weekend in the afternoons.

Father’s Day on Sunday will be hot in the lower 90s with an isolated shower/storm in the afternoon.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

Take a look at the First Alert Weather Forecast:

THURSDAY NIGHT: Inland showers/storms early, then partly cloudy. LOW: 72

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and warm. A few afternoon showers/storms. High: 91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/91

FATHER’S DAY: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower/storm. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon storms. 74/93

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/94

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. 74/95

