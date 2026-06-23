Jacksonville man pleads guilty to Westside murders

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man accused of killing three people on Jacksonville’s Westside has pleaded guilty to his crimes.

Austin Fisher was in court on Wednesday, where he pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder and one count of armed robbery.

The crimes were committed just before 4 a.m. on May 28 at a home on Exodus Way. When the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived, officers found one victim dead on the front porch. A second victim was found dead inside the home. A third victim was found bleeding on the front porch of a neighbor’s home. He died a short time later at the hospital. Each victim had been stabbed multiple times.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The victims were identified as Edwin and Savannah Barber, and Shad Cole.

After the stabbings, Fisher took off in a rideshare and told the driver exactly what he had done. Another witness told investigators that Fisher called him, admitted to the stabbings, and was going to his mother’s house to turn himself in. A third witness told law enforcement Fisher arrived at her hotel room and admitted he stole money and drugs from the victims after he stabbed them.

Fisher was arrested at the hotel and again admitted to stabbing each of the three victims.

Per the terms of a negotiated plea, Fisher was given four life sentences in Florida State Prison without the possibility of parole.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.