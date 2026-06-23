Former JEA CEO’s appeal case back in federal court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The case against the imprisoned former CEO of JEA returned to federal court on Tuesday.

A judge heard arguments in his appeal. Zahn’s legal team is working to get Zahn acquitted, get the case dismissed, or get him a new trial.

The appeal was filed in February 2025. Zahn’s legal team called the prosecution “politically charged” and an example of the government “warping federal statutes” to take over a case they believe should have been handled locally.

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Action News Jax told you in January 2025, when Zahn reported to prison to serve a 4-year sentence stemming from a 2024 conviction for embezzlement, stealing municipal funds, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Prosecutors said he tried to make millions by selling the utility in 2019.

Former JEA CFO Ryan Wannemacher, Zahn’s co-defendant in the trial, was found not guilty.

Check back here for updates on the case.

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