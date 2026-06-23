Glynn County officer stops golf cart with occupants not wearing seatbelts, it crashes minutes later

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Glynn County police Officer Whatley spotted a golf cart recently on St. Simons Island with occupants not wearing seatbelts. He stopped them and made them buckle up.

About 15 minutes later, that golf cart was involved in a serious accident.

"While the cause of the driver losing control remains under investigation, it was confirmed that all occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash," a Glynn County police social media post states. “Fortunately, only one occupant was transported from the scene with minor injuries.

“Officer Whatley’s proactive enforcement likely played a significant role in preventing serious injury in this incident,” the post states.

The police department shared the following reminder with the public:

Our officers are not here to simply harass the public. Traffic enforcement exists to ensure voluntary compliance and safety of all who live in and visit the Golden Isles. Seatbelts save lives — and this incident is a powerful example of that truth.

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