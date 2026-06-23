UNF approves first tuition hike since 2013, trustees also raise housing cost

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida Board of Trustees approved a 5 percent increase in student housing costs and a 15 percent tuition increase for out-of-state students.

In-state tuition rates will remain unchanged. These new rates, approved by the board Tuesday morning, are scheduled to take effect for the Fall 2026 semester.

University officials stated the 15 percent tuition hike for non-resident undergraduate and graduate students is necessary to help fund employee salaries, benefits and other operational costs. This marks the first tuition increase for the university since 2013.

The 5 percent increase in housing rental rates is attributed to rising operational and maintenance expenses.

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