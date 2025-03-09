FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of heavy rain, storms, flooding risks

The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain, storms, and a flooding risk in our area.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

This morning showers and thunderstorms are quickly approaching our area.

Temperatures are mild in the low to mid 60s and won’t move much today.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of our viewing area as repeated heavy rain will saturate grounds over the next 36 hours and could lead to areas of flooding.

is in effect for most of our viewing area as repeated heavy rain will saturate grounds over the next 36 hours and could lead to areas of flooding. On and off showers and thunderstorms are likely all day today and lasting through tonight into Monday morning.

Some rain will be very heavy, and some storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and/or an isolated tornado possible.

Widespread rain totals of 1-3″ are likely, with locally higher amounts approaching 6″ possible wherever repeated heavy rain sets up.

As rain starts to move away Monday, wind will increase with some gusts above 30 mph.

Rain gradually comes to an end as this system pulls away into the Atlantic Monday afternoon.

7-day Forecast:

TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Heavy showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 66

TONIGHT: Heavy showers and thunderstorms. LOW: 59

MONDAY: Rain and wind in the morning, gradual afternoon clearing. 59/68

TUESDAY: Sunny and nice. 46/76

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. 45/80

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 49/77

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 55/79

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 58/83

