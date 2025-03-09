Local

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rounds of heavy rain, storms, flooding risks

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day due to heavy rain, storms, and a flooding risk in our area.

Notes from The First Alert Weather Team:

  • This morning showers and thunderstorms are quickly approaching our area.
  • Temperatures are mild in the low to mid 60s and won’t move much today.
  • A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for most of our viewing area as repeated heavy rain will saturate grounds over the next 36 hours and could lead to areas of flooding.
  • On and off showers and thunderstorms are likely all day today and lasting through tonight into Monday morning.
  • Some rain will be very heavy, and some storms could be strong with gusty winds, hail, and/or an isolated tornado possible.
  • Widespread rain totals of 1-3″ are likely, with locally higher amounts approaching 6″ possible wherever repeated heavy rain sets up.
  • As rain starts to move away Monday, wind will increase with some gusts above 30 mph.
  • Rain gradually comes to an end as this system pulls away into the Atlantic Monday afternoon.

7-day Forecast:

  • TODAY: First Alert Weather Day. Heavy showers and thunderstorms. HIGH: 66
  • TONIGHT: Heavy showers and thunderstorms. LOW: 59
  • MONDAY: Rain and wind in the morning, gradual afternoon clearing. 59/68
  • TUESDAY: Sunny and nice. 46/76
  • WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warm. 45/80
  • THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. 49/77
  • FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 55/79
  • SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 58/83

