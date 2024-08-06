FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tropical Storm Debby to impact Eastern Georgia/Carolinas

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor Debby as it moves across the far Southeast U.S.

Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia concerns continue to be centered around heavy rain, rough seas & surf, a high rip current risk & gusty winds. .

Squalls of heavy rain & storms will impact Eastern Ga. & the Carolinas with extremely heavy rain from Savannah to Charleston along with isolated tornadoes & waterspouts.

Some additional wrap-around bands of heavy rain can be expected through early Wed. for SE Ga. & parts of NE Florida.

Realize impacts from Debby will occur many miles from the center & OUTSIDE of the forecast cone.

Forecasts remain in flux & subject to change... heads-up to the Carolina’s and all the way to New England (perhaps).

Here are the specifics for Northeast Florida/Southeast Georgia based on the current forecast track:

Rainfall: The more north & west over N. Fl & SE Ga., the greater the rain amounts have been. More than a foot has been measured for some areas near & north of I-10 northward into SE Ga. Locally heavy rain will still occur Tue. into early Wed. as multiple bands rotate southeast across the area but amounts won’t as high as the last 1-2 days. It appears a resurgence of heavier rain will be possible Tue. afternoon & night from SE Ga. into Northeast Florida at least as far south as I-10. Additional rainfall in these areas should average 1-2″ but locally 3″+. Amounts will taper off considerably to the south & west (approximately west of Highway 301 & south of Highway 16 in Fl.).

Wind: sustained winds will subside to 10-20 mph through Tuesday evening with gusts 30-40 mph. While not particularly strong, the saturated soil will allow for some trees to be more susceptible to being uprooted. Gusty winds are still likely Wed.

Ocean: Seas will slowly subside to 4-8 feet feet off the Ga. & Fl. coast. Surf will average 3-6 feet. Offshore winds - a decent westerly component - will seriously clean up the surf but beware of rip currents.

Rip Currents: A high to very high rip current risk at area beaches. The best advice is to stay out of the ocean.

Storm Surge: Little. The majority of the flooding will be due to rainfall. But some surge will occur along coastal Ga. - possibly as much as 1-3 feet. Some flooding at times of high tide will continue for the intracoastal & along the St. Johns River & its tributaries.

RIGHT NOW: Breezy with steady rain over Duval, Nassau in Fl. & all of SE Ga… all isolated showers to the south & west. Temps. 70s in the rain, 80s in the sun.

THE TROPICS: Another tropical wave moving across the Atlantic has some potential development over the Western Gulf of Mexico this weekend/early next week… a tropical wave over the E. Atlantic has some long term potential but is more than a week away from approaching the SW Atlantic if it gets that far.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Breezy with rain & drizzle gradually diminishing. Low: 75

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy & breezy with widely scattered showers, a t’storm. High: 89

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a brief shower. Low: 78

THURSDAY: Partly sunny & hot with an afternoon t’storm. High: 92

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 93

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 94

MONDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. High: 93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon showers & storms. High: 92

