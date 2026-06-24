First Alert Weather: A drier day before the return of a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.

This morning will be dry under mostly clear skies.

Today will be HOT with highs in the lower to mid 90s.

Feels like temperatures of the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.

Mainly dry today with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

An isolated shower/storm returns tomorrow afternoon.

This weekend will be HOT with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with only an isolated afternoon storm.

TROPICS:

No active storms

TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Dry. HIGH: 93

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 72/93

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated inland afternoon storm. 74/94

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated inland afternoon storm. 76/96

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon storms. 77/95

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/89

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