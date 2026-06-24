First Alert Weather: A drier day before the return of a few storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning is mild and muggy with temperatures in the lower to mid 70s.
- This morning will be dry under mostly clear skies.
- Today will be HOT with highs in the lower to mid 90s.
- Feels like temperatures of the upper 90s to near 100 degrees.
- Mainly dry today with winds out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.
- An isolated shower/storm returns tomorrow afternoon.
- This weekend will be HOT with highs in the mid to upper 90s inland with only an isolated afternoon storm.
TROPICS:
- No active storms
TODAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Dry. HIGH: 93
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 72
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 72/93
FRIDAY: Partly sunny and hot, a few afternoon storms. 74/95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and hot. Isolated inland afternoon storm. 74/94
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. Isolated inland afternoon storm. 76/96
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon storms. 77/95
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms. 74/89
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