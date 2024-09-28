First Alert Weather: Drier pattern with a few clouds and isolated showers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Alert Weather Team says it’s a warm and humid day.

We’ve seen a few isolated showers, mainly south of I-10 in northeast Florida.

Sunday and Monday look very similar to today. Partly cloudy skies, warm and humid with a few isolated showers.

Mid-week dries out with no rain in the forecast, temps stay seasonably warm.

Onshore winds build in late week, cooling our temps and bringing showers in off the ocean.

Turning to the tropics. Helene is post-tropical. It’s essentially gone. But there’s still a big shield of rain over the Midwest.

Isaac is a hurricane in the North Atlantic. Not a concern.

Joyce is a tropical storm in the Central Atlantic. Not a concern.

We have to watch the Caribbean and the Gulf during the next 7-10 days

Long-range forecasts are not in agreement about what happens. But it looks like we’ll have tropical development near where we just had it.

There’s another area to watch long-term off the coast of Africa.

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 72

TOMORROW: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid. A Few Isolated Showers. High: 89

MON: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Shower. 70/89

TUE: Partly Cloudy. 70/89

WED: Partly Sunny. 68/87

THU: Partly Cloudy. 69/87FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 73/86

SAT: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 72/85

