First Alert Weather: Drier weather returns for rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- Lingering showers will end, followed by clearing skies tonight with lows in the 70s.
- Scattered showers & storms will redevelop Tuesday with locally heavy rain
- But afternoon storms will become more widely scattered Wed. through the upcoming weekend with daily highs in the mid 90s with plenty of dry hours.
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Tropics:
- Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over the next 5-10 days. Next name: Bertha.
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First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- TONIGHT: Rain ending, clearing. Low: 72
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 91
- TUESDAY NIGHT: A storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 72
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 93
- THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/93
- FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 74/93
- SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/94
- SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers/storms. 75/94
- MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon showers/ t’storms. 74/93
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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood