First Alert Weather: Drier weather returns for rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

Lingering showers will end, followed by clearing skies tonight with lows in the 70s.

Scattered showers & storms will redevelop Tuesday with locally heavy rain

But afternoon storms will become more widely scattered Wed. through the upcoming weekend with daily highs in the mid 90s with plenty of dry hours.

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Tropics:

Quiet Atlantic Basin. Eye on the N/NE Gulf over the next 5-10 days. Next name: Bertha.

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First Alert 7-day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Rain ending, clearing. Low: 72

Rain ending, clearing. Low: 72 TUESDAY: Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 91

Partly sunny with scattered afternoon showers & storms. High: 91 TUESDAY NIGHT: A storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 72

A storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 72 WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 93

Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. High: 93 THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/93

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 73/93 FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 74/93

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & storms. 74/93 SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/94

Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers & t’storms. 74/94 SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers/storms. 75/94

Partly cloudy, isolated afternoon showers/storms. 75/94 MONDAY: Partly sunny, isolated afternoon showers/ t’storms. 74/93

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INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood