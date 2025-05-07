FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Dry morning before a few afternoon showers/storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning, we are tracking temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

The morning commute will be dry.

A few areas of patchy low clouds/fog west and northwest of JAX this a.m.

Highs today in the mid to upper 80s inland and lower 80s at the coast.

We will see a few showers and storms begin to develop between 2 and 4 p.m. this afternoon close to the coast.

A few showers will develop into the late afternoon and early evening.

Some neighborhoods could see a 0.25″ - 0.50″ of rain today.

Showers and storms increase in coverage the rest of the week, especially the weekend.

Some neighborhoods could see 3 - 5″+ of rain through early next week.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. Warm. A few afternoon / early evening showers/storms. HIGH: 87

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, mild and muggy. LOW: 69

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few PM showers/storms. 69/88

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers/storms. 69/82

SATURDAY: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 66/81

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers/storms. 68/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers/storms. 68/82

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few showers/storms. 68/82

