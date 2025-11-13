First Alert Weather: Dry with cool nights and mild to warm days into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Cool nights & mostly sunny days as temps. go a little above average through the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s & afternoon highs in the 70s through Saturday & the low 80s Sunday.
- No chance for rain anytime soon.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
Tropics:
- Nothin’ cookin’. Always more: “Talking the Tropics With Mike”.
Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:
Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs
First Alert 7-day Forecast:
- FRIDAY: Sunny & mild. High: 74
- FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 48
- SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 77
- SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 52/81
- MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/78
- TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/82
- WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/80
- THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81
INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood