First Alert Weather: Dry with cool nights and mild to warm days into the weekend

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here's what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Cool nights & mostly sunny days as temps. go a little above average through the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s & afternoon highs in the 70s through Saturday & the low 80s Sunday.
  • No chance for rain anytime soon.

Tropics:

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

  • FRIDAY: Sunny & mild.  High: 74
  • FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 48
  • SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 77
  • SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm.  52/81
  • MONDAY: Mostly sunny.  53/78
  • TUESDAY: Partly sunny.  54/82
  • WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny.  57/80
  • THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81

