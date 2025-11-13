First Alert Weather: Dry with cool nights and mild to warm days into the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Cool nights & mostly sunny days as temps. go a little above average through the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s to low 50s & afternoon highs in the 70s through Saturday & the low 80s Sunday.

No chance for rain anytime soon.

Tropics:

First Alert 7-day Forecast:

FRIDAY: Sunny & mild. High: 74

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear & cool. Low: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny & nice. High: 77

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 52/81

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 53/78

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 54/82

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. 57/80

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. 59/81

