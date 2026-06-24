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First Alert Weather: A few afternoon storms to return through Friday

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

  • A nice night with relatively comfortable humidity as temperatures drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.
  • Thursday and Friday will be hot with high humidity returning, helping to develop a few afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
  • A hot and humid weekend ahead with isolated to widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 90s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… fair to partly cloudy. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 76/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 77/95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 73/89

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Wednesday, June 24 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TROPICS:

  • Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list.

Tracking the Tropics: Wednesday, June 24 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

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