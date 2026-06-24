First Alert Weather: A few afternoon storms to return through Friday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:

A nice night with relatively comfortable humidity as temperatures drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be hot with high humidity returning, helping to develop a few afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.

A hot and humid weekend ahead with isolated to widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 90s.

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TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… fair to partly cloudy. Low: 72

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 93

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 95

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 74/94

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 76/95

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 77/95

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 74/89

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 73/89

First Alert 7-Day Forecast: Wednesday, June 24 Your Weekend is Always in View in the Action News Jax First Alert 7-Day Forecast

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Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

TROPICS:

Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list.

Tracking the Tropics: Wednesday, June 24 We're Always Tracking the Tropics in the Action News Jax First Alert Weather Center

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