First Alert Weather: A few afternoon storms to return through Friday

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the forecast:
- A nice night with relatively comfortable humidity as temperatures drop into the upper 60s to low 70s.
- Thursday and Friday will be hot with high humidity returning, helping to develop a few afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the mid 90s.
- A hot and humid weekend ahead with isolated to widely scattered afternoon thunderstorms Saturday-Sunday with highs in the 90s.
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TONIGHT: Isolated shower/storm early… fair to partly cloudy. Low: 72
THURSDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon t’storms. High: 93
THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated storm early… partly cloudy. Low: 74
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with isolated afternoon storms. High: 95
SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 74/94
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storm. 76/95
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 77/95
TUESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 74/89
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, a few afternoon showers/storm. 73/89
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TROPICS:
- Nothin’ cookin’. “Bertha” is the next name on the Atlantic list.
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