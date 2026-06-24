Allegiant cuts airline flights throughout the US 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Allegiant Airlines cuts over 60 flights nationwide. According to Jacksonville International Airport (JIA), only one route serving Jacksonville has been affected so far: Allegiant’s nonstop flight between Jacksonville and Norfolk, Virginia. While airport officials say travelers still have low-cost alternatives through carriers such as Frontier and Breeze, some passengers worry the latest cuts could signal fewer affordable options in the future.

For travelers like Shelly Fatzinger, finding a bargain flight has become increasingly difficult over the years.

“I’m always looking for a deal,” Fatzinger said. “I used to fly Spirit.”

Fatzinger frequently travels between North Carolina and Jacksonville and says airfare costs have steadily climbed, making trips more expensive than they once were. In some cases, she says driving has become the more economical option despite the added travel time.

“It’s time-consuming to drive, but a little bit more cost-effective,” she said.

Low-cost carriers have long helped keep airfare competitive by offering travelers cheaper alternatives to major airlines. However, after the loss of Spirit Airlines service and now Allegiant’s route reductions, some passengers are concerned about what fewer discount carriers could mean during one of the busiest travel seasons of the year.

Traveler Koal Rollins said budget airlines often provided a practical option for quick trips.

“A lot of the bigger airlines, if you’re going somewhere kind of quick, it’s still more expensive,” Rollins said. “Being able to hop on one of those was a lot easier and cheaper.”

While Jacksonville has only lost one Allegiant route at this time, travelers say the reduction in low-cost service could limit competition and leave passengers with fewer choices when booking flights.

“I mean, it’s not the best only having a couple of options and then they take those away,” said traveler Cami Rollins. “What do I do now? You’re stuck with whatever you can find.”

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