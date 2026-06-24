‘We’ll be choosing between kids programs and giving money to Publix’: Push back on $28M incentive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville city leaders are continuing to weigh a major development that could bring a Publix grocery store downtown, but not everyone agrees whether the price tag is worth it.

At the center of the debate is a proposed $28.25 million completion grant. That money would come from the city to support a Gateway Jax project in Pearl Square. The Downtown Investment Authority says the city would only make that payment after the project is complete.

During a Future of Downtown meeting on Tuesday, Downtown Investment Authority CEO Colin Tarbert reaffirmed what is currently on the table.

“The current incentives that were filed in the legislation is a 28.25 million dollar completion grant,” Tarbert said.

If approved, the development would bring a full-service Publix grocery store to downtown’s NorthCore, along with a residential tower expected to include more than 250 apartments.

Mayor Donna Deegan has signaled strong support for the project, calling it a priority compared to other incentives.

“Out of anything that we’re giving completion grants for, that is the most important one because so much hinges on it,” Deegan said.

That support comes even as city leaders consider the potential impact of a statewide property tax referendum, which could affect future budgets if approved by voters.

Still, some council members say they are focused on what is in front of them now.

“There’s a lot contingent on this project,” said Councilman Jimmy Peluso, who represents the district.

Peluso acknowledged concerns about future funding but said those decisions can come later.

“It’s not going to reach sixty percent, I don’t think. If it does, those are decisions that we’ve got to make long term,” Peluso said. “These are conversations for much later. We have an opportunity right now to get this project done.”

Other council members are already making it clear they are opposed.

“I’m a no on this all the way through and I don’t know where these idiots are thinking we’re getting the money for this stuff,” Councilman Rory Diamond said.

Diamond said his position would not change even if the property tax referendum fails.

“I mean it’s a bad idea no matter what, but if the property tax cuts happens, which I think it will, then we’ll literally be choosing between kids programs and giving money to Publix. It’s ridiculous,” Diamond said.

The Downtown Investment Authority says demolition at the site could begin as soon as this year, and the project could take about 18 months to complete.

It is still unclear when the full City Council will take up a vote on the proposed legislation.

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