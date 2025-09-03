New Publix coming to downtown Jacksonville, construction to begin in 2026

A new grocery store will be constructed in Downtown Jacksonville for the first time in more than 10 years.

Investment and development firm Gateway Jax said in a news release on Wednesday that it has signed a lease with Publix to anchor the Pearl Square development in Downtown Jacksonville.

The Florida-based supermarket chain will open a 31,000-square-foot store at 119 W. Beaver Street, becoming the full-service grocery anchor for the walkable, mixed-use neighborhood.

“For 95 years, Publix has provided premier service and quality products in a welcoming store environment,” Hannah Herring, Publix media relations manager, said in the release. “We are excited to continue that legacy as part of the Pearl Square neighborhood.”

Located between Hogan and Laura streets, the new Publix will occupy a mixed-use building that will also include a 15-story residential tower with approximately 250 apartments and integrated parking with 400 spaces.

The project, developed in partnership with Corner Lot, is slated to commence construction in summer 2026.

Gateway Jax said that Publix’s arrival will fill a long-standing gap in full-service grocery access for residents of Downtown and surrounding urban neighborhoods, marking the first new construction grocery store in the area in more than a decade.

“A grocery store is the heartbeat of any neighborhood,” Bryan Moll, CEO of Gateway Jax, said. “The addition of Publix, already well-known and loved, is a game-changer for Downtown and an incredible step forward for Pearl Square. It brings everyday convenience and reinforces our commitment to building a complete, connected community that reflects the energy of Jacksonville.”

Action News Jax first told you in September 2023 when Pearl Square, then known as the “Pearl Street District,” was under review by the city. We told you in August 2024 that the project received unanimous approval from City Council.

When completed, Gateway Jax said that Pearl Square will encompass more than 1,250 new residential units; approximately 200,000 square feet of retail tenants, including restaurants, fitness, and other daily amenities; and the revitalization of the historic Ambassador Hotel, a 100+ key boutique hotel.

It will also feature new public spaces, including widened and shaded sidewalks; public park spaces; and a curbless festival street with outdoor dining possibilities.

