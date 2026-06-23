Man arrested after deadly shooting in Lake City, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A man was arrested following a shooting that left a man dead in Lake City on Tuesday morning, says police.

According to the Lake City Police Department, officers responded to the area of NW Albright Place at 10:52 a.m., referencing a person who had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Lake City Police Department, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, crime scene personnel with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, representatives from the Office of the State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit, and the Florida Department of Corrections K-9 Unit also responded to assist with tracking the suspect.

Police say that the suspect was identified as 25-year-old Willie Kyedell Thomas. After refusing to comply with commands, Thomas was arrested after the deployment of a law enforcement K-9.

Thomas was also transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. After his release, police say he will be interviewed and booked into the Columbia County Detention Facility.

The investigation remains active, and detectives will continue to process evidence, conduct interviews, and coordinate with the Office of the State Attorney.

Praising the collaborative effort leading to the arrest of the suspect, Chief Gerald Butler stated the following:

“I want to thank the men and women of the Lake City Police Department for their outstanding work and extend my sincere appreciation to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Florida Highway Patrol, the Florida Department of Corrections K-9 Unit, the Office of the State Attorney for the Third Judicial Circuit, and all of our law enforcement partners who assisted throughout this investigation. I also want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the citizens of Lake City and Columbia County. The information provided by members of our community played a significant role in helping investigators quickly develop leads and locate the suspect. Your willingness to remain vigilant, report what you saw, and work alongside law enforcement made a real difference. This case is a powerful reminder that when the community and law enforcement stand together, we are stronger, safer, and better able to bring those responsible for violent crimes to justice.”

The police department encourages anyone with information to contact Detective Amanda Pepin at the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or report information anonymously through the LCPD TIPS line at (386) 719-2068 or Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.