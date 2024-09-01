First Alert Weather: A few Labor Day showers and storms before it gets wet again

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma says it’s another partly cloudy, warm, and humid afternoon.

A few showers have been streaming onshore but many spots have stayed dry. Rain is heaviest in St. Johns/Putnam Counties – a few rain gauges have gotten more than an inch of rain today.

Tonight looks dry and warm with an isolated sprinkle.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Labor Day will be partly cloudy, hot , and humid.

Showers will focus near the beaches & I-95 midday & early afternoon, keep an eye to the sky. It won’t be a washout of a day.

The weather turns much wetter Tuesday, lasting through late week before a cold front approaches.

In the tropics, there are a few areas to watch but zero impacts locally through Labor Day.

A disturbance in the NW Gulf has been hanging out the last several days, development is not likely with this one.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

A tropical wave is about to move off Africa, will bear watching in the long-term.

A tropical wave in the Western Atlantic is tracking into the Caribbean.

There is little agreement or consensus with what this system does in the next week or so. The specific track and intensity of this system is very much unknown.

The next named storm will be Francine.

We’re tracking, stay tuned.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Here’s a look at your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 73

LABOR DAY: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. High: 89

TUE: Partly Cloudy, Turning Breezy with Scattered Showers & Storms at times. 74/87

WED: Partly Cloudy & Breezy, off-and-on Showers & Storms. 75/86

THU: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 75/85

FRI: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 74/86

SAT: Partly Cloudy, Scattered Showers & Storms. 74/88

SUN: Partly Sunny, A Few Storms. 73/87

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.