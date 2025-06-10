First Alert Weather: A few late afternoon storms, shifting inland later this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a few showers and storms that will continue to develop this afternoon from the St. Johns River to the coast.

Notes from the meteorologist:

Heavy downpours, lightning and a few gusty winds will be embedded in the storms as they move generally east.

A few lingering showers/storms are possible this evening through 9-10 pm inland.

Wednesday morning commute will be mild and muggy.

Scattered showers and storms will shift more inland tomorrow afternoon as the Atlantic sea breeze is able to move farther west.

Daily summertime thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week, focusing inland.

TROPICS:

No areas of concern.

First Alert 7-Day Forecast:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a few inland showers/storms early. LOW: 72

TOMORROW: Partly sunny. Scattered afternoon showers and storms shifting inland. High: 92

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered inland storms. 73/91

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms. 72/91

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a few inland storms. 73/91

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms. 73/92

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon storms.74/93

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with a few afternoon storms. 74/93

