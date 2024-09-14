First Alert Weather: Finally some sunshine but more rain and storms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It was nice to see some sunshine earlier Saturday morning and midday. Showers and storms though have intensified.

The heaviest rain has focused south of I-10 and west of I-95. Showers and storms will generally move farther inland through the evening.

Onshore winds continue though, which means there could be some showers near the coast tonight and early tomorrow.

Rain continues off and on tomorrow, including during the Jags game.

We’re tracking at least a few showers each day next week, but the days appear slightly drier.

Temperatures warm up near 90 by late week.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gordon is out in the middle of nowhere and it will stay out there. Gordon is forecast to weaken to a depression and then restrengthen to a tropical storm next week as it stays over the Atlantic

Low pressure is forming in the W. Atlantic, close to FL/GA. This is not a concern – if there’s development, it looks fairly weak and will be tracking toward the Carolinas.

The next named storm is “Helene.”

Here’s your 7-day forecast:

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Low: 73

TOMORROW: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Off-and-On Showers. High: 81

MON: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 69/83

TUE: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 69/85

WED: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 71/86

THU: Partly Sunny & Warmer, A Few Showers. 70/88

FRI: Partly Cloudy, A Few Showers. 69/88

SAT: Partly Sunny, A Few Showers. 70/86

