FIRST ALERT WEATHER: First Alert Weather Days this weekend for high tides, some downpours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team is tracking a Saturday that starts warm and breezy with passing showers, gusty winds, and coastal flooding near high tide.

Notes from the First Alert Weather Team:

Saturday morning temperatures are in the 60s and 70s with a few showers streaming in off the Atlantic.

This weekend will be wet at times, but there will be a lot of dry hours mixed in.

Rain could be heavy and accompanied by gusty winds, but showers will be quickly moving.

Forecast rain totals have trended lower, and so we only expect a general 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher amounts.

Given the pattern in place, it could rain at any time—day or night—this weekend into early next week.

The bigger impact this weekend will be the higher tides. Persistent onshore winds will continue to lead to moderate coastal flooding around the times of high tide for the beaches, intracoastal waterways, and river basins. This could bring up to 2.5 feet of water above normally dry ground, flooding some docks and low-lying roadways near tidal waterways.

High surf will continue to pound the beaches, leading to some beach erosion around high tide.

Monday Night Football has a chance of showers, but hopefully we dry out some by then.

TROPICS:

Two areas are being watched for tropical development, but none are imminently developing and neither pose a threat to our local area.

First Alert Weather Forecast:

SATURDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional gusty showers. HIGH: 82

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with occasional gusty showers. LOW: 72

SUNDAY: First Alert Weather Day. Mostly cloudy with occasional gusty showers, isolated thunderstorms. 72/80

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with occasional gusty showers, isolated thunderstorms. 70/82

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with a few showers. 71/85

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. 69/85

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. 68/84

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. 70/81

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: October 4, 2025 First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs has your latest 7 day forecast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️