First Alert Weather: Fog early, Warm afternoons the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 50s and 40s with areas of fog and low clouds.

The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.

Highs today will be in the mid 70s.

Some places will near 80 degrees by Wednesday.

Our next chance of rain arrives early Sunday with an isolated brief shower ahead of a cold front.

The JAGS playoff game looks to be dry and mostly cloudy. Some sun through the game. Temperatures in the mid 60s and breezy.

TODAY: AM fog, clouds early, then partly sunny HIGH: 75

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some fog. LOW: 54

WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy and warm. 54/78 (Record: 82 - 2007)

THURSDAY: AM Fog. Partly cloudy and warm. 56/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78 (Record: 83 - 1974)

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/79

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated brief shower early. Some afternoon sun and breezy. 50/65

MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. 41/60

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma | Trevor Gibbs

ALLERGY TRACKER: See what the pollen counts look like in our area

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood

SHARE WITH US: Send us photos of the weather you’re seeing in your area ⬇️