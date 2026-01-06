First Alert Weather: Fog early, Warm afternoons the rest of the week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This morning temperatures are in the 50s and 40s with areas of fog and low clouds.
- The sky will be mostly cloudy this morning before more sunshine this afternoon.
- Highs today will be in the mid 70s.
- Some places will near 80 degrees by Wednesday.
- Our next chance of rain arrives early Sunday with an isolated brief shower ahead of a cold front.
- The JAGS playoff game looks to be dry and mostly cloudy. Some sun through the game. Temperatures in the mid 60s and breezy.
TODAY: AM fog, clouds early, then partly sunny HIGH: 75
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool with some fog. LOW: 54
WEDNESDAY: Patchy AM fog. Partly cloudy and warm. 54/78 (Record: 82 - 2007)
THURSDAY: AM Fog. Partly cloudy and warm. 56/78 (Record: 82 - 2005)
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. 57/78 (Record: 83 - 1974)
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 58/79
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. Isolated brief shower early. Some afternoon sun and breezy. 50/65
MONDAY: Partly sunny and cooler. 41/60
