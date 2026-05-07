First Alert Weather: Front in the area with some rain at times

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Smoke from distant wildfires will gradually thin out overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be cooler with winds off the Atlantic as highs top out in the low to mid 80s.

A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon mainly south and west of Jacksonville.

A warm and humid weekend ahead with the front nearby, so there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, though plenty of dry hours as well.

There will be the potential for locally heavy rain and a few strong storms, so keep an eye on the sky Saturday-Sunday as high temperatures range from the 70s to around 80 across Southeast Georgia to the 80s to near 90 across Northeast Florida.

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Monday before the front moves away by the middle of next week.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with smoke. Low: 68

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, an afternoon thunderstorm – especially south and west of Jacksonville. High: 83

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 68

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 86

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 67/88

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, a few thunderstorms. 69/88

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler… a coastal shower. 65/81

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