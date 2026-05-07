First Alert Weather: Front in the area with some rain at times

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Smoke from distant wildfires will gradually thin out overnight, otherwise mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the 60s to low 70s.
- Friday will be cooler with winds off the Atlantic as highs top out in the low to mid 80s.
- A few widely scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon mainly south and west of Jacksonville.
- A warm and humid weekend ahead with the front nearby, so there will be daily chances for showers and thunderstorms, though plenty of dry hours as well.
- There will be the potential for locally heavy rain and a few strong storms, so keep an eye on the sky Saturday-Sunday as high temperatures range from the 70s to around 80 across Southeast Georgia to the 80s to near 90 across Northeast Florida.
- Scattered showers and storms will continue into Monday before the front moves away by the middle of next week.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with smoke. Low: 68
FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers, an afternoon thunderstorm – especially south and west of Jacksonville. High: 83
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Low: 68
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered mainly afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High: 86
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 67/88
MONDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers, a few thunderstorms. 69/88
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, cooler… a coastal shower. 65/81
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