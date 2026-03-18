First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend as wildfire danger rebuilds

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

Another chilly night, but not as cold as last night, with lows in the 30s west of Highway, 30s to the 40s elsewhere.

A bit of patchy frost for some areas well inland, especially inland Southeast Georgia.

A warming trend begins tomorrow and then will kick into high gear through the weekend.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s… the mid 70s Friday… and the 80s Saturday-Sunday.

No rain through Monday and despite recent rainfall, overall dry conditions continue and will result in a building wildfire risk.

Particularly high wildfire risk over the weekend with very dry air, gusty west winds and temperatures returning to above average in the 80s.

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TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 45

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & nice. High: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 48/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny/ warm. 58/84

TUESDAY: A shower early… mostly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, rather cool. 54/70

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