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First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend as wildfire danger rebuilds

By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team
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First Alert Weather Logo First Alert Weather Logo
By Action News Jax First Alert Weather Team

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:

  • Another chilly night, but not as cold as last night, with lows in the 30s west of Highway, 30s to the 40s elsewhere.
  • A bit of patchy frost for some areas well inland, especially inland Southeast Georgia.
  • A warming trend begins tomorrow and then will kick into high gear through the weekend.
  • Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s… the mid 70s Friday… and the 80s Saturday-Sunday.
  • No rain through Monday and despite recent rainfall, overall dry conditions continue and will result in a building wildfire risk.
  • Particularly high wildfire risk over the weekend with very dry air, gusty west winds and temperatures returning to above average in the 80s.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 41

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High: 68

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 45

FRIDAY: Partly sunny & nice. High: 74

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 48/81

SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 55/84

MONDAY: Partly sunny/ warm. 58/84

TUESDAY: A shower early… mostly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 60/69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, rather cool. 54/70

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

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