First Alert Weather: Gradual warming trend as wildfire danger rebuilds

Here’s what the First Alert Weather Team said you can expect for the First Alert Weather forecast:
- Another chilly night, but not as cold as last night, with lows in the 30s west of Highway, 30s to the 40s elsewhere.
- A bit of patchy frost for some areas well inland, especially inland Southeast Georgia.
- A warming trend begins tomorrow and then will kick into high gear through the weekend.
- Highs Thursday will be in the upper 60s… the mid 70s Friday… and the 80s Saturday-Sunday.
- No rain through Monday and despite recent rainfall, overall dry conditions continue and will result in a building wildfire risk.
- Particularly high wildfire risk over the weekend with very dry air, gusty west winds and temperatures returning to above average in the 80s.
WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS
TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chilly. Low: 41
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High: 68
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 45
FRIDAY: Partly sunny & nice. High: 74
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warmer. 48/81
SUNDAY: Partly sunny & warm. 55/84
MONDAY: Partly sunny/ warm. 58/84
TUESDAY: A shower early… mostly cloudy, windy & much cooler. 60/69
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy, rather cool. 54/70
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